NY Giants Give Award To Hudson Valley HS Student: 'He Always Wanted To Push Himself'

Putnam County high schooler Eduardo Recinos, a student at Putnam Valley High School, was presented with the 2023 Heart of a Giant award by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on Wednesday, Dec. 6, school officials announced.

The award, presented by both the Giants and the Hospital for Special Surgery, highlights high school tackle and flag football athletes, student managers, student mascots, and other team members who show "that extra something special," according to USA Football.

In a submission video put together by his fellow students, Recinos's parents, coach, teammates, and other school staff said that he has overcome countless challenges during his time at the high school and has become part of the football team's family despite his physical limitations.

"Eduardo is the universal hype man for the football team," said Athletic Director David Kantrowitz, who added, "He is so happy to be out there, the other players on the team love seeing him. He gets out there with Coach and gets into the huddle, he's making sure they have the information they need to run their plays."

According to his teammates Marcos Olivera and Alex Gecaj, Recinos is always there to keep track of everything and lend support to the players during games.

"If you need something, you go to Eduardo and he's right there, he's got you with anything," Gecaj said.

Diagnosed with cerebral palsy shortly after his birth, Recinos struggled with learning to walk and was given a short life expectancy by doctors. However, he has proven that he is capable of more than anyone could have expected, his coach said.

"He always wanted to push himself to every ability that was out there and achievable for him, and he as the years went on, accomplished all of those goals," said Putnam Valley football coach Ryan Elsasser.

After several surgeries to help him with his balance when he was young, Recinos was able to learn to walk and even joined a special needs youth soccer program.

"I saw this little kid, he kept falling down and getting back up, and I'm like, oh my gosh, someone's got to help that kid," said the school's Director of Operations Dave Spittal, who added, "And no, that's what he does. He falls down and he gets back up, over and over again."

After losing his soccer ball one day, Recinos was gifted a football by a teacher, which led to his love for the sport, according to his father, Eduardo.

Eventually, Recinos asked Coach Elsasser if he could be a part of the high school football team.

"He wanted to be part of that family dynamic," Elsasser said, adding, "As soon as he asked me, I knew that the answer was going to be yes."

As part of the Heart of a Giant Award, a $10,000 donation will be made to the Putnam Valley school district in honor of Recinos. Additionally, he was also gifted four tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl and was honored alongside other finalists during the Giants game on Monday, Dec. 11.

In the submission video put together by his classmates, Recinos reflected on his award-winning accomplishments.

"I have become more mature, I have learned to speak up more to find my voice," he said. adding, "One thing I've learned from football is working together as a group."

"We are very proud," said his mother, Elizabeth, who added, "Everything he wants, he does."

