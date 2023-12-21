NY Companies Sold Adulterated, Misbranded Dietary Supplements, Feds Say

Mohammed Islam agreed to settle a civil complaint from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Brooklyn federal court on Monday, Dec. 18.

The complaint, filed in October 2023, alleged that Islam’s Long Island-based companies – Total Body Nutrition, TBN Labs, and Loud Muscle Science – violated federal law by manufacturing and distributing adulterated and misbranded dietary supplements.

Specifically, an investigation found that the companies failed to establish product specifications for finished batches and without testing or examining batches to ensure they met product specifications.

The companies also used dietary ingredients in their supplements without first testing or examining the ingredients to verify their identity, the FDA alleged.

Inspectors from the agency visited the companies’ Hauppauge and Edgewood facilities four times between 2017 and 2023, finding violations of federal law during each inspection.

The FDA issued Islam and the companies warning letters in 2016, 2017, and 2019.

“Consumers trust that dietary supplements they purchase are unadulterated. My Office is working diligently with our partners at the Justice Department’s Consumer Protection Branch and the FDA to ensure that these products are what they purport to be and safe,” said US Attorney Breon Peace.

“When they are not, we will take all appropriate action to protect consumers.”

In settling the suit, Islam agreed to be bound by a consent decree that prohibits him from distributing and manufacturing adulterated and misbranded supplements in violation of federal law.

It also requires him to comply with industry regulations regarding the manufacturing and labeling of supplements.

Islam was further ordered to destroy all of his adulterated products.

