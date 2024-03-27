NY AG Releases Body-Cam Video Of State Police Deadly Shooting In Rockland County

The incident occurred in Rockland County on the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 3 in Ramapo.

According to the AG's Office, troopers Steven Missale and Ronald Raymond pulled over a car on the New York State Thruway based on a report about an incident that had taken place earlier the same day in Albany.

Rakim Tillery, age 35, address unknown, was the driver of the car. Tillery fired a gun at the troopers, and the troopers fired their guns at Tillery. Tillery was declared dead at the scene. A gun was recovered at the scene, the AG's Office reported.

The body-cam video show that as soon as the troopers get out of their vehicles shooting can be heard. In one scene, Tillery can be seen with a gun in his hand (it is not clear if the gun is the trooper's or Tillery's), and Missale can be seen wrestling with him to secure the weapon.

Repeated gunfire can be heard throughout the footage, but it is not clear where the shooting is coming from. Police said that Tillery shot at them as soon as they exited their vehicles.

The struggle with Tillery continues and moves into the travel lanes of the Thruway, the video shows. That's when another gunshot is heard and Tillery is hit. It's not clear where the shot came from. Tillery later died at the scene after he was subdued and handcuffed.

James said her office released the videos to "increase transparency and strengthen public trust in these matters."

She added that the release is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party in a criminal matter or any opinion as to how or whether any individual may be charged with a crime.

The videos can be viewed here.

