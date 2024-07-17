Fair 91°

SHARE

Nursing Home Employee Accused Of Attacking Disabled Resident In Hudson Valley

A 51-year-old nursing home employee from the Hudson Valley faces charges after allegedly attacking a disabled resident in the Northern Westchester facility where she worked, police said.

The incident happened at&nbsp;The Paramount at Somers Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.&nbsp;

The incident happened at The Paramount at Somers Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Dutchess County resident Jossette Thompson of Dover was arrested on Tuesday, June 11 in connection with the alleged attack, New York State Police announced on Wednesday, July 17. 

According to authorities, while employed at The Paramount at Somers Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Somers at 189 Route 100, Thompson physically attacked a disabled resident at the facility. 

After her arrest, Thompson was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, a felony. She was then arraigned in the Town of Somers Court and released on her own recognizance. 

Her next court date is on Monday, July 22. 

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE