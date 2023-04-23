Rain Fog/Mist 54°

Not Over Yet: Potent Cold Front Bringing Stormy Conditions To Region

Heavy rain and gusty winds are hanging around for the start of the second half of the weekend as a potent cold front pushes through the region.

Scattered, strong thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds will continue at times during the second half of the weekend as a potent cold front pushes through the region.
Joe Lombardi
Widespread rain and showers are expected Sunday morning, April 23 with the chance for more precipitation at times during the afternoon, though most of the heavy rain should wind down by about midday Sunday. The high temperature will be in the low 60s.

"We dry out toward evening," the National Weather Service said in a statement early Sunday, noting that isolated showers are possible after dark.

Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms gradually moved in from west to east during the evening on Saturday, April 22. 

In some spots, including Sullivan County in the Catskills, a tornado warning was issued early Saturday evening.

New rainfall amounts between an inch and 2 inches are possible for the entire weekend.

Skies will gradually become partly sunny Monday, April 24 although there will remain a slight chance for spotty showers in the morning and early afternoon.

It will be cooler with a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s.

The outlook for Tuesday, April 25 calls for partly sunny skies with a high temperature in the upper 50s.

Wednesday, April 26 will be mostly sunny with a high near 60 degrees.

