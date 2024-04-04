Nor'easter: Woman Killed In Hudson Valley By Fallen Tree ID'd As Wife Of Yankees Exec

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 in Northern Westchester County.

The 2021 Toyota had been northbound on Route 128 between School Street and Leisure Farm Drive, according to the Town of North Castle Police.

The woman has been ID'd as Catherine Tusiani, the wife of Michael Tusiani, the Yankees' senior vice president of partnerships.

"Words cannot capture the devastating impact that is being felt within the Yankees family after the sudden and tragic loss of Cathy Tusiani," the Yankees said in a statement issued late in the afternoon on Thursday, April 4. "Cathy was beloved by our front office staffers, who were privileged to experience and bear witness to her kindness, intelligence, sense of humor, and great love for her husband, Michael, over the two-plus decades of dedicated service he has provided the Yankees organization and the Steinbrenner family.

"As we share in the pain and grief with Michael, daughters Alexa and Julia, and the entire Tusiani family, the Yankees stand with them to offer our complete support and unconditional love as we navigate this unimaginable loss."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

