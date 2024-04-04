Overcast 38°

Nor'easter: Person Killed After Tree Falls On Vehicle In Hudson Valley

A person was killed after a tree fell on a vehicle in Northern Westchester as a powerful Nor'easter swept through the region.

Route 128 between School Street and Leisure Farm Drive in Armonk (marked in blue) just west of I-684.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 in Armonk.

The 2021 Toyota had been northbound on Route 128 between School Street and Leisure Farm Drive, according to the Town of North Castle Police.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, died after the incident just west of Interstate 684.

The person's identity has not yet been released.

North Castle Police and the Westchester County PD are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

