NJ Sen. Bob Menendez Convicted Of Corruption

The jury found Menendez, a Democrat, guilty on all 16 counts after prosecutors accused him of giving secret information and military aid to Egypt in exchange for various favors

Menendez, a power broker in Hudson County and former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee had professed his innocence. The senator, first appointed in 2006, had already ruled out running as a Democrat in this year's election, but said he was considering an independent bid.

Outside the courtroom, Menendez said he was deeply disappointed by the jury's verdict and believed he would be successful on appeal.

"I have never violated my public oath, I have never been anything but a patriot of my country and for my country," Menendez said. "I have never been a foreign agent."

Following his conviction, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Menendez to resign.

"In light of this guilty verdict, Senator Menendez must now do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign," Schumer said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Menendez should be expelled if he doesn't resign.

"Senator Menendez received a fair trial and due process of law as he was entitled to under our Constitution," Murphy said. I reiterate my call for Senator Menendez to resign immediately after being found guilty of endangering national security and the integrity of our criminal justice system."

Murphy said he would appoint a temporary replacement if Menendez resigned.

A search of Menendez and his wife's Harrison home and safe deposit box in June 2022 produced $100,000 in gold bars and $480,000 in hidden cash, according to the indictment. Nadine Menendez, the senator's wife, was also indicted.

This is the second time Menendez faced federal corruption charges. A previous trial ended in a mistrial and prosecutors declined to try the case again.

