NJ Dad Killed By Train At Penn Station After Holiday Party: MTA

A 36-year-old New Jersey dad was struck and killed by a train at New York Penn Station after a holiday party, prompting an outpour of support for the family he leaves behind.

Keith Harvey leaves behind his wife, Cory, and their two sons, Calvin and Cayden.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
Valerie Musson
Keith Harvey, of Belle Meade, was struck by Long Island Rail Road train #380 on Track 17 just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, MTA spokesperson Renee Price said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harvey had been attending a holiday party in Manhattan and had planned to use New Jersey Transit service to return home, Price said, adding that the investigation was ongoing but did not appear suspicious.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe launched for Harvey’s loving wife, Cory, as well as his two children, Calvin and Cayden, says the family “now begin their journey creating a new version of their future.”

“Keith Harvey’s life was tragically cut short due to a horrible accident,” reads the campaign, which had garnered more than $84,200 in just three days.

 “Everyone who knows Keith knows that nothing was more important to him than his family…Please join us in helping support them navigate these waters.”

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

