'You Are A Star': NY 20-Year-Old Kieran Rhodes Wows Judges On 'America's Got Talent'

A 20-year-old singer and songwriter from New York is impressing judges on “America’s Got Talent.”

Saratoga County native Kieran Rhodes, age 20, of Burnt Hills, made his debut on the hit NBC show Tuesday, June 21. And it couldn't have gone better.

The singer began his audition by playing piano and singing “She’s Got a Way,” by Billy Joel, but was cut short by judge Simon Cowell, who asked Rhodes if he had an original song.

Rhodes proceeded to perform a piece he had written, titled “Disengage,” which garnered approval from the panel of judges.

"I loved it," judge Sofia Vergara said. "I could hear you play and sing for hours."

"You are a star, young man," Howie Mandel told him.

"You take it for granted when you see someone sing and play piano, but it is so hard to do, and you are so good at it," judge Heidi Klum said.

Cowell said he really liked Rhodes’ original song and called him a great singer.

“I really do hope this audition can change your life in so many ways,” Cowell said.

Rhodes told NewsChannel 13 in Albany that he didn’t apply to be on the show, but was approached by one of the show’s producers, who heard him perform in Boston, where he attends Berklee College of Music.

“I cannot explain how grateful I am for this experience,” he wrote on Facebook.

"America’s Got Talent" airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

