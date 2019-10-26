Worker Trimming Tree Branch Injured When Bucket Truck Rolls Over, Police Say

A worker cutting down a tree limb was injured when the bucket truck he was suspended in rolled over onto its side.

The incident took place around 1:14 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, on Blue Hills Drive in Ulster County in the town of Saugerties, said Saugerties Chief of Police Joseph Sinagra.

When Saugerties police arrived on the scene, along with the Glasco Fire Department and Diaz Ambulance, they found the vehicle being used to cut down a tree, and that the bucket was extended with a worker in the bucket when the truck rolled onto its side.

The area the truck rolled over.

The worker in the bucket, identified as 48-year- old Glen Thorne of Cairo, sustained back and leg injuries, the chief said.

He was treated at the scene by first responders and paramedics from Diaz Ambulance and then transported to the Health Alliance Broadway Campus in Kingston for further treatment.

An investigation by police established that the truck rolled as a result of Thorne’s failure to utilize the front outriggers on the ruck when having the boom extended.

Thorne is the owner of the tree company that was performing work at the time of the incident.

