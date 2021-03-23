Worker Killed After Trench Collapses Near High School In Area

A worker was killed after a trench collapsed on him while working at a construction site in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Orange County on Monday, March 22 just before noontime at the Woodbury Villas, a development located at 155 Dunderberg Road in Central Valley, near Monroe-Woodbury High School.

The 43-year-old worker was digging in a 10-foot ditch, with no trench safety box in place, when the walls of the trench collapsed, burying the victim, the Town of Woodbury Police Department said.

The victim was pronounced on scene by the Orange County Medical Examiners Office and his identity is being withheld at this time pending all next of kin notification.

This is a developing story.

