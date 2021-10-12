Worker Accused Of Defrauding Hudson Valley Town Out Of Thousands Of Dollars

A former employee of a Hudson Valley town was arrested and accused of defrauding the town of more than $14,000 in health care buyout payments he wasn't entitled to.

Kyle Fletcher, a former heavy equipment operator who worked for the Ulster County Town of Gardiner, was arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 5, according to an announcement from New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

“Mr. Fletcher allegedly deceived the Town to pocket over $14,000 in public funds," DiNapoli said. “Thanks to my office’s partnership with the New York State Police and Ulster County District Attorney Clegg he is being held responsible for his actions.”

In 2017, Fletcher told the town that he was eligible to receive health insurance buyouts because he had other health insurance coverage, DiNapoli said.

Employees are eligible for the buyout payments if they have external insurance coverage and forego the town's policy.

DiNapoli said Fletcher lost his external insurance coverage in January of 2018 but did not notify the town.

He is accused of obtaining $14,071.59 in unlawful buyout payments until he resigned in May of 2020.

