Woman Who Won $1 Million In NY State Lottery Has Big Plans

A woman who just won $1 million in the New York State Lottery has some big plans to put some of that money to immediate use.

Long Island resident Brianna DiGennaro-Massa, of Merrick in Nassau County, won the $1,000,000 top prize on the lottery’s Lady Luck Doubler scratch-off ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at Meadowbrook Deli located at 1550 Meadowbrook Rd. in Merrick.

DiGennaro-Massa said she planned “to have a new kitchen installed right away,” upon receiving her prize as a single lump-sum payment of $585,900 after required withholdings, the New York State Lottery announced.

New York scratch-off games generated $4,231,742 in total sales during the fiscal year 2020-2021, state officials said, adding that school districts throughout Nassau County received $176,051,834 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during the same time period.

