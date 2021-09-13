Woman Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train

A woman was killed after being struck by a Metro-North train in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place around 3:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, in Dutchess County approximately half a mile south of the Pawling station, said MTA officials.

The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, they added.

There were approximately 30 customers on the affected train that was delayed, and service was briefly delayed on the Harlem line.

Preliminary MTAPD investigations show that no criminality was involved in this incident, the MTA said.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.