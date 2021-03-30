Woman Sentenced For Fatally Stabbing Teen During Argument

A 20-year-old woman was sentenced for fatally stabbing a 17-year-old outside of a residence.

Orange County resident Chelsea Johnson, of Middletown, was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Monday, March 29 to the prison term and three years post-release supervision.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the victim accompanied Johnson’s former boyfriend to her residence on Orchard Street in Middletown, where they had gone to retrieve some of the former boyfriend’s belongings, said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

Johnson got involved in an argument with the victim and with Johnson’s former boyfriend. During the argument, Johnson stabbed the unarmed victim with a kitchen knife that she had placed in her pocket when she left the house to confront her former boyfriend and the victim, said the DA's Office.

The victim died in the vicinity of the incident, of a single stab wound to the neck.

District Attorney Hoovler thanked the City of Middletown Police Department for their investigation and for the arrest of Johnson, as well as the New York State Police, who aided in the investigation.

“The senseless violent death of this young man deserves a lengthy prison sentence,” said Hoovler. “My deepest condolences go out to the family, loved ones, and friends of the victim for their loss. When young people kill each other the families of everyone involved are irreparably harmed..”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.