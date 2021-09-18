Woman Says She Picked Up Missing NY Native's Boyfriend Hitchhiking Alone In Wyoming

Authorities are speaking with a woman who claims she picked up Brian Laundrie, who was hitchhiking alone in Wyoming around the time his girlfriend, New York native Gabby Petito, age 22, disappeared.

TikToker Miranda Baker said she recognized Laundrie when Petito's story broke on social media and realized he was the person she and her boyfriend gave a lift to on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Laundrie and Petitto are both from the Long Island hamlet of Blue Point in Suffolk County.

In a series of TikTok videos, Baker says a man she thinks was Laundrie approached her vehicle saying he needed a ride. He offered her $200 before the 10-mile trip, which Baker said she thought was "weird."

The man told Baker he had been camping for multiple days without his fiance, who was working on their social media pages in their van.

When Baker told Laundrie she and her boyfriend were on their way to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Laundrie "freaked out" and asked to get out of the car.

Baker then pulled over at Jackson Dam at around 6:10 p.m., where Laundrie hurriedly got out of the Jeep, Baker said.

"It was a weird situation," Baker said.

Petito's last post on Instagram was on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

On Monday, Aug. 30, Petito's mom received a text from her daughter's phone, but she said she doubts the text actually came from Gabby.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Laundrie returned home to Florida in Petito's van without her and has remained tight-lipped ever since. He was reported missing by authorities on Friday, Sept. 17.

Authorities kept the focus of their search for Laundrie on a nature reserve near Venice, Florida.

