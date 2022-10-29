Woman Nabbed With 'Candy-Like' Drugs At Hotel In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A Hudson Valley woman was nabbed with "candy-like" methamphetamine pills and crack cocaine at an area hotel during a warrant search.

Dutchess County resident Cali A. Hamilton, age 25, of the town of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 27 by members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force at the Red Roof Inn in Poughkeepsie.

According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, coordinator of the Dutchess County Task Force, agents executed a warrant at the Red Roof Inn and seized a quantity of “candy-like” pills determined to be methamphetamine and a quantity of crack cocaine.

Hamilton was charged with criminal possession of controlled substance with intent to sell and ordered to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for arraignment.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force was assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to the following web address: DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

