Woman Jumps From Mid-Span Of New Tappan Zee Bridge

A woman who jumped from the upper deck of the mid-span of the Tappan Zee Bridge has been transported to a hospital.

The woman jumped from the bridge around 9 a.m, Monday, Dec. 7, near Tarrytown, said the New York State Police.

Within minutes after the dispatch, multiple agencies including Central Nyack, Nyack, Thiells, Tarrytown Fire Departments responded to the bridge to start a search for the female victim, said the Piermont Fire Department.

The woman was recovered by Piermont Fire Department Marine Unit and transported to Nyack hospital in critical condition, the Piermont Fire Department said.

The fire department said once the female was located, "our divers entered the water to rescue the severely injured victim who was conscious."

