Woman Indicted For Assaulting Metro-North Train Conductor With Pumpkin

A 21-year-old woman has been indicted for allegedly assaulting a Metro-North conductor with a pumpkin after being asked for a ticket, the Westchester County District Attorney announced.

Bronx resident Alexis Adams was riding the train shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2021, when she was confronted by a conductor asking her to produce a ticket, or else leave at the next stop.

It is alleged that Adams proceeded to hit the conductor in the face with a pumpkin and then punched her in the face and head multiple times.

The conductor was transported to a local hospital where she received medical treatment, including numerous stitches, of her injuries.

On Wednesday, June 1, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced that Adams has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have called upon our conductors to do more than ever before. They need to know that we are absolutely committed to making their work environment as safe as possible,” MTA Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi said at the time of Adams’ arrest.

“I applaud MTAPD for their investigation which led to the arrest and to the District Attorney’s office for sending a very clear message that assaults like this will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

