Woman From Hudson Valley Among 10 Victims In Colorado Supermarket Mass Shooting

One of the 10 victims of the Colorado supermarket shooting massacre was a longtime New York resident and has family in the area.

Hudson Valley native Suzanne Fountain, age 59, who was killed on Monday, March 22, when a lone gunman opened fire at the King Soopers grocery store in southern Boulder, was a graduate of Millbrook High School in Dutchess County.

Described as a “bright light” by friends, Fountain was known for her work as an actress in local theater and as the house manager at eTown, a local music venue in Boulder.

The music venue said on Facebook her loss was "heartbreaking."

"Suzanne was a bright light to all she met, and we were proud to have her represent eTown in our community as she welcomed people into our space hundreds and hundreds of times."

A Medicare insurance agent, Fountain's family is still active in Dutchess County.

Her brother David Fountain joined the board of directors for the Dutchess County Agricultural Society last year, which operates the Dutchess County Fairgrounds.

Said to love horses, Fountain's mother has also been an active member of the organization for years.

“She was simply a very genuine person with tons of integrity,” Hilarie Kavanagh, owner of Medicare Licensed Agents in Boulder where Fountain worked told the Denver Post.

“She was always bright and incredibly warm,” Kavanagh said. “You could just see it in her eyes.”

In addition to her brother and mother, Fountain is also survived by a son.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

