Woman From Area Attacks, Spits At Troopers During Arrest, Police Say

A Hudson Valley woman has been charged with assault after allegedly attacking and spitting on troopers attempting to make an arrest.

The incident took place in Orange County in the city of Midddletown when state police responded to a report of someone being runover by a car.

Upon arrival at the scene, troopers found a man unconscious on the ground. Troopers immediately administered first aid. Katelyn A. Stevens, age 36, from Middletown, told officers that the man had attempted to rob her, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

While troopers were speaking with Stevens about the alleged robbery, Middletown Police were taking another person into custody. As troopers assisted with that arrest Stevens became aggressive and attempted to stop the arrest, Nevel said.

"She began to yell at the officers and troopers on the scene and physically punched a trooper in the face," Nevel said.

Nevel said as troopers restrained Stevens and arrested her, she spit blood in the face of the arresting trooper.

She was charged with obstruction of governmental administration and assault and transported to Orange County Jail and held for pre-arraignment detention.

The trooper was taken to Garnet Health in Wallkill where he was treated and released.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, Stevens was arraigned at the Orange County Jail and released on her own recognizance.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

