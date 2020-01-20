Woman Found Dead Outside Dannon Building, Across From Greenburgh Town Hall

A woman was found dead outside an office building and across from a town hall in Westchester.

Greenburgh police and EMS units responded to 100 Hillside Ave. (the Dannon building and directly across from the Greenburgh Town Hall) for a report of a female laying on the ground, not breathing at 7:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20.

Upon the officers' arrival, the woman was determined to be dead, said Greenburgh PD Lieutenant Kobie Powell said.

She was identified as Jeanette Harding, a 75-year-old Greenburgh resident.

Foul play is not suspected, however, the Greenburgh Police Department is conducting an investigation into her death, with the assistance of the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information that may aid in the investigation is asked to contact the Greenburgh Police Department Detective Division at 914-989-1725.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

