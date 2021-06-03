Woman Charged With Attempted Murder In Hudson Valley Faces New Charges

A woman already charged with the attempted murder of a partner in 2019 is facing new charges in Westchester County after allegedly holding a knife to a new paramour’s neck and attempting to cut off one of his fingers, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Mount Vernon resident Shaun Rhames, who is already charged with the 2019 attempted murder of a former intimate partner was charged this week with assault, menacing and other charges stemming from a second incident earlier this year involving another former partner.

Specifically, Rhames, age 54, was charged with:

Two counts of second-degree assault;

Unlawful imprisonment;

Criminal possession of a weapon;

Menacing.

It is alleged that on Sunday, Feb. 21, Rhames was involved in an incident at her Mount Vernon home with a former intimate partner who was also a longtime friend.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that Rhames allegedly came up from behind her 65-year-old victim as he sat at her kitchen table with two knives in her hand, holding one to his neck while threatening to kill him.

Rocah said that the two struggled, with Rhames getting on top of her victim and attempting to cut off one of his fingers. She also allegedly beat him on his head and face with the handle of one of the knives.

Rhames’ victim sustained head and hand injuries that required stitches.

Following the alleged assault, Rhames then allegedly ordered her victim to empty his pockets and to disrobe except for a coat and shoes before forcing him outside the house.

Rocah said that Rhames herself then called the police, and was subsequently taken into custody without incident.

Rhames has been remanded to the Westchester County Jail since the February incident. She was previously released on a $50,000 bond on an attempted murder charge in a 2019 incident in Mount Vernon.

“This case is a disturbing reminder that violence in intimate relationships can take many forms and that the victims can be both men and women,” Rocah said. “We are committed to holding Shaun Rhames accountable for her actions in both of these cases and to getting justice for her victims.”

Rocah said that bail was set at $50,000 bond, $25,000 cash bail, or a $150,000 partially secured bond. No return court date has been announced.

