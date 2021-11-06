Woman Charged For Assaulting Metro-North Train Conductor With Pumpkin In Westchester

A 21-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a Metro-North conductor with a pumpkin after being asked for a ticket, the Westchester County District Attorney announced.

Bronx resident Alexis Adams was riding the train shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 when she was confronted by a conductor asking her to produce a ticket, or else leave at the next stop.

It is alleged that Adams proceeded to hit the conductor in the face with a pumpkin and then punched her in the face and head multiple times.

The conductor was transported to a local hospital where she received medical treatment, including numerous stitches, of her injuries.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that Adams was charged with two counts of felony second-degree assault on Friday, Oct. 22, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Adams was later taken into custody by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department investigators without incident and she was arraigned in Mount Vernon City Court on Thursday, Oct. 28.

“Violent attacks on essential workers doing their jobs will not be tolerated,” Rocah said. “Metro-North Railroad conductors, like all public-facing employees, have a right to feel safe in their workplace.”

The case is being prosecuted by the Mount Vernon Branch of the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. Adams is scheduled to appear again in Mount Vernon City Court on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have called upon our conductors to do more than ever before. They need to know that we are absolutely committed to making their work environment as safe as possible,” MTA Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi said.

“I applaud MTAPD for their investigation which led to the arrest and to the District Attorney’s office for sending a very clear message that assaults like this will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.