Woman Behind Bars Following Fights, Punching Officer In Area, Police Say

A 65-year-old Ulster County woman is behind bars after allegedly injuring another woman during a fight.

Michelle Flanders, of Saugerties, was arrested at 7:32 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, after Saugerties Police responded to a fight between two women at 1016 Glasco Turnpike, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

When officers arrived on the scene they found that Flanders was at the location in violation of an order of protection, the chief said.

Sinagra said that Flanders struck the other woman, causing the victim to fall back down a staircase.

Flanders was taken into custody at the scene and charged with felony criminal contempt of court, obstruction of governmental affairs, and harassment.

During bookings, Filander’s allegedly punched the female officer processing her, causing a minor injury, the chief said. The Officer

Flanders was remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.

