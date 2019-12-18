Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Woman Arrested For Hitting, Biting Person During Domestic Dispute, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Saugerties woman was arrested for allegedly hitting and biting another person during a domestic dispute.
A Saugerties woman was arrested for allegedly hitting and biting another person during a domestic dispute. Photo Credit: File

A 25-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly hitting and bitting another person during a domestic dispute.

Heather N. Free, of Saugerties, was arrested around 7:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17, after Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call for a domestic dispute at the Hickory Ridge Apartments, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

When officers arrived on the scene they found that Free, allegedly while in an intoxicated condition, had thrown the victim’s personal belongings out of their residence, Sinagra said.

When the victim returned home, a domestic argument ensued, during which time Free allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat, applying pressure, causing the victim to have trouble breathing.

Free then allegedly struck the victim several times, bit the victim on the chin, and then struck the victim with a dish, police said.

She then physically prevented the victim from leaving the residence.

Free was arrested and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, and unlawful imprisonment, the chief said.

Free was released on her own recognizance. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.