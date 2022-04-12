Woman Airlifted After Hang Glider Crash In Hudson Valley

A woman was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center after she was seriously injured in a hang glider crash.

Authorities responded to a report of the crash on Hang Glider Road in the Ulster County town of Wawarsing at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 4, according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

A 59-year-old woman, who is a resident of Middletown in Orange County, suffered serious injuries when she struck a piece of heavy equipment while trying to land the hang glider, authorities said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by:

The New York State Police

Ellenville Rescue Squad

Ellenville Fire Department

