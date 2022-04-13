Contact Us
Woman Admits To Dealing Meth, Selling Guns In Area

Kathy Reakes
Methamphetamine hydrochloride
Methamphetamine hydrochloride Photo Credit: US Department of Justice

An out-of-state woman has pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection with dealing methamphetamine and selling guns in the Hudson Valley.

Ashley Evans, age 33, of Hallstead, Pennsylvania, made the plea on Monday, April 11 in Orange County District Court.

A five-month joint investigation by the Orange County Drug Task Force and the City of Port Jervis Police Department revealed the unlawful possession and sales of firearms and methamphetamine occurring primarily in Western Orange County, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

As part of the investigation, authorities learned that Evans sold a total of 275 grams of methamphetamine, commonly known as “crystal meth” and that she possessed an additional 200 grams of methamphetamine, the DA's Office said.

At the time of her plea, Evans admitted to participating in a conspiracy to sell methamphetamine in and around Port Jervis and to possessing a large quantity of methamphetamine with the intent to sell it, court documents show.

"I commend the work of the police agencies involved in this case and hope that drug dealers heed the warning that their crimes will be discovered and they will be held responsible for their actions," Hoovler said.

Evans faces up to seven to 18 years in prison when sentenced in June.

