A winning Take 5 New York Lottery ticket was sold at a Westchester County gas station.

One of the three first-prize winning tickets valued at $5,887 was sold at the CITGO in Yonkers, NY Lottery announced on Sunday, July 10.

The gas station is located at 529 Central Park Ave., the lottery said.

The other two winning tickets were sold in Staten Island and Brooklyn, NY Lottery said.

