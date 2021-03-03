Winning $3 Million Lotto Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

Two winning lottery tickets were sold in Westchester over the weekend, including a Lotto ticket worth $3 million.

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold on Saturday, Feb. 27, at A-Plus, at 71 Huguenot St., in New Rochelle, according to the New York Lottery.

The quick-pick ticket had the winning numbers of 2, 10, 11, 13, 18, 36 plus the bonus number of 43.

So far no one has come forward to claim the large jackpot, officials said.

A second winning lottery ticket worth $54,810 was sold was a Take-5 ticket, also sold in Westchester County, officials said.

The winning numbers for Sunday's drawing were 9, 14, 26, 28, 31.

The ticket was sold at Riverside Stationery at 786 Palisade Ave. in Yonkers, the department said.

