Whole Foods Recalls Cheddar Cheese From 44 Stores Due To Possible Bacteria Contamination

Nicole Valinote
Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods Market Photo Credit: Whole Foods

Whole Foods Market is recalling cheddar cheese products from 44 stores because they may be contaminated with bacteria. 

On Tuesday, July 27, the company reported that Cahill Cheddar Porter and Whiskey Cheddar Cheeses from the impacted stores may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious and potentially fatal infections among children and those with weakened immune systems.

Whole Foods said the issue was discovered when the company was notified about a positive test result for Listeria monocytogenes. 

Whole Foods said the products were distributed in 22 states.

"The affected products were packaged in clear wrapping and sold in the specialty department with a Whole Foods Market scale label with 'packed on' dates from May 17 – July 26, 2021," the company added.

Customers who bought the recalled products can bring a receipt into stores to receive a refund.

Learn more about the recall here.

