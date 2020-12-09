Westchester Woman Admits To Role In Fatal Saw Mill River Parkway Crash

A Westchester woman has admitted to her role in a fatal crash on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Hastings-on-Hudson last summer and will now face time behind bars.

Yonkers resident Kristen Lynn pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Dec. 8 following the death of a 28-year-old woman who was killed on the Parkway in July last year.

Specifically, Lynn pleaded guilty to a felony count of vehicular homicide.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, July 21, 2019, Lynn was driving a Lexus south on the Saw Mill River Parkway, when she rammed into the back of a Honda driven by Yonkers resident Danielle Gore-Johnson.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., said that Gore-Johnson’s car was pushed off the road, into the shoulder, and sent spinning sideways. It landed against a tree and split in half, killing Gore-Johnson.

Lynn was driving in a reckless manner, at high speeds, and with a blood alcohol count well above the legal limit, prosecutors said. After crashing into the rear of the victim’s vehicle, Lynn’s car began skipping and spinning along the road. It then flipped over, slid for another several hundred feet, and landed in the wooded shoulder.

Lynn had been ejected from the vehicle before it came to a stop, and nearby motorists called 911. Lynn survived, but she was semiconscious and unresponsive. Lynn was taken by ambulance to the hospital where she underwent surgery and treatment for serious injuries.

Lynn, then 34, now 35, was originally charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter, reckless driving, and two counts of vehicular manslaughter at the time of the crash. She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11, 2021.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.