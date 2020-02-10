Westchester Resident Placed In Isolation After Possible Coronavirus Exposure

A Westchester resident was transported from New York City to a county facility for isolation after possible overseas exposure to the Novel Coronavirus on Monday, Feb. 10.

The patient has tested negative for the virus, but must remain isolated until the potential incubation period has passed – per Centers for Disease Control and New York State Department of Health requirements, according to the Westchester County Health Department.

The person has cooperated with health officials, who have been closely monitoring the patient's condition. No Westchester residents are at risk for exposure to the Novel Coronavirus at this time, the county said.

The Westchester County Department of Health, in coordination with the CDC and the New York State Department of Health is meeting all guidelines, the county said.

To protect the patient’s right to privacy, the County Health Department will not share the patient’s identification, location or health status.

For more information about coronavirus, go to westchestergov.com/health or call the New York State Department of Health coronavirus hotline at 888-364-3065 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.