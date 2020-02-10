Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Westchester Resident Placed In Isolation After Possible Coronavirus Exposure

Daily Voice
A Westchester resident was transported from New York City to a county facility for isolation after possible overseas exposure to the Novel Coronavirus.
A Westchester resident was transported from New York City to a county facility for isolation after possible overseas exposure to the Novel Coronavirus. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Westchester resident was transported from New York City to a county facility for isolation after possible overseas exposure to the Novel Coronavirus on Monday, Feb. 10.

The patient has tested negative for the virus, but must remain isolated until the potential incubation period has passed – per Centers for Disease Control and New York State Department of Health requirements, according to the Westchester County Health Department.

The person has cooperated with health officials, who have been closely monitoring the patient's condition. No Westchester residents are at risk for exposure to the Novel Coronavirus at this time, the county said.

The Westchester County Department of Health, in coordination with the CDC and the New York State Department of Health is meeting all guidelines, the county said.

To protect the patient’s right to privacy, the County Health Department will not share the patient’s identification, location or health status.

For more information about coronavirus, go to westchestergov.com/health or call the New York State Department of Health coronavirus hotline at 888-364-3065 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.