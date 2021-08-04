Westchester, Nassau, Manhattan DAs Join Albany In Requesting Info On Cuomo Probe From NY AG

The seat under Gov. Andrew Cuomo is getting hotter as downstate New York district attorneys seek information as they prepare their own investigations following the release of the State Attorney General's office report into sexual harassment claims made against him.

DAs in Nassau, Manhattan, and Westchester counties have all sought information as Cuomo faces public and political backlash following the release of the blistering 165-page report, which found he allegedly did sexually harass at least 11 women, many of whom were state staffers.

“We are reviewing the deeply disturbing findings of the Attorney General’s report regarding the Governor’s alleged conduct,” acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith stated.

“We have requested the Attorney General’s records related to any incidents that occurred in Nassau County and will thoroughly and expeditiously investigate any potential crimes.”

“Yesterday our office became aware of the final independent report from Attorney General Letitia James' office regarding Governor Andrew Cuomo's conduct,” Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced in a statement.

"As some of the Governor's conduct described in the report occurred in Westchester County, we have formally requested investigative materials obtained by the AG's Office.”

The district attorney’s offices in Albany and Manhattan have also made similar requests regarding alleged incidents that happened in their jurisdictions.

“When our office learned yesterday that the Attorney General’s investigation of the Governor’s conduct was complete, our office contacted the Attorney General’s Office to begin requesting investigative materials in their possession pertaining to incidents that occurred in Manhattan,” a spokesperson for Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance, Jr. stated.

Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that "the facts are much different than what has been portrayed.

“I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” he said. “I’m 63 years old. I’ve lived my entire life in public view. This is not who I am and that’s not who I have ever been.”

