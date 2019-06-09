Westchester, Long Island Nursing Homes Among 17 Underperforming Facilities In NY

Seventeen New York nursing homes, including one in Westchester and one on Long Island, were named to a list of hundreds in the U.S. that medical officials are keeping close eyes on.

Fifteen of the facilities on the list are candidates for “Special Focus Facilities” by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), with two already designated SFF homes.

The designated SFF nursing homes are Medford Multicare Center for Living and Utica Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

The 15 candidates all have had a history of serious quality issues and are being included in a special program to stimulate improvements for quality of care.

CMS requires that SFF nursing homes be visited in person by survey teams twice as frequently as other nursing homes, which is about twice per year.

The nine SFF candidates are:

Cayuga Ridge, Ithaca

Ellicott Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Buffalo

NewROC Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Rochester

Bethlehem Commons, Delmar

Buffalo Community Healthcare Center, Buffalo

The Knolls, Valhalla

Emerald South Nursing Home and Rehab Center, Buffalo

Townhouse Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Uniondale

Saratoga Center for Rehab and Skilled Nursing Care, Ballston Spa

Diamond Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation, Troy

Onondaga Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Minoa

Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing, Syracuse

Safire Rehabilitation of Southtown, Buffalo

Cooperstown Center For Rehabilitation and Nursing, Cooperstown

The Pines, Olean

