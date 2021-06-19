Contact Us
Westchester County Police Continue Probe Of Apparent Suicide At Kensico Dam Park

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
A man in his 50s was found dead at Kensico Dam Park in Valhalla.
Westchester County Police are continuing an investigation after a man was found dead who apparently jumped from the Kensico Dam in Valhalla.

Westchester County Police said that the man in his late 50s was found around noontime on FRiday, June 18 in the northeast corner of the plaza at Kensico Dam Park, which is adjacent to the base of the dam in what is being investigated as an "apparent suicide." 

Upon arrival, paramedics and first responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said that the man’s identity is currently being withheld, pending the notification of his next of kin.

According to police, the plaza area was closed for several hours on Friday as the Westchester County Police and New York City Department of Environmental Protection Police Department investigated.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

