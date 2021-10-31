Westchester County Man Admits To Stabbing, Sexually Assaulting Woman, DA Says

A 40-year-old Westchester County man has pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman in the face while he sexually assaulted her.

Hasarn Myke, of Mount Vernon, pleaded guilty to violent felony charges on Tuesday, Oct. 26, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

Rocah said Myke pleaded guilty to the following charges:

First-degree attempted assault as a sexually motivated felony

First-degree attempted assault

First-degree sexual abuse

Second-degree assault as a sexually motivated felony

Two counts of second-degree assault

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment

The DA's Office said Myke attacked the woman in a secluded area in Mount Vernon at about 5 a.m. Nov. 20, 2020.

Myke sexually assaulted the woman and stabbed her in the face, and then he walked her toward his home at knifepoint, Rocah said.

The woman escaped to a nearby house and called the Mount Vernon Police Department, the DA's Office said. She was then taken to a hospital in the Bronx.

Myke was arrested on Nov. 27, 2020, after an investigation.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

