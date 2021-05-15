Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

Wegmans Recalls Two Separate Products

Wegmans is recalling a pair of popular items that may contain foreign materials.

The grocery giant announced that seven-pound bags of “Wegmans Bagged Ice” has been recalled due to the possibility of metal shavings in the package. It is also recalling “Wegmans Everything Bagel Seasoned Hummus” that may contain small, hard, black items inside the product.

Bagged ice products that are subject to recall can be identified by lot codes printed on the bags, reading “ROC 100” or “ROC 104” with the UPC “0-77890-42446-9.”

The hummus has a lot code of “211088,” with a UPC of “7789050576,” and “Best Before” date of “June 13, 2021.”

No confirmed injuries or adverse reactions have been reported by consumers using the products.

Wegmans said that anyone who purchased the items subject to recall can return them at any market’s service desk for a full refund.

Clarkstown Daily Voice

