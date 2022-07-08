'Weasel': Doja Cat Feuds With Hudson Valley Native, 'Stranger Things' Actor Over Leaked DMs

New York native and star of the Netflix megahit “Stranger Things” Noah Schnapp has found himself in the crosshairs of Doja Cat after he leaked private messages between the two on TikTok.

The “Kiss Me More” singer, age 26, vented to fans about the leak during an Instagram Live session Thursday, July 7, in which she called the 17-year-old Westchester County native's actions “borderline snake (expletive)” and “weasel (expletive).”

So what exactly was in those messages that has Doja Cat so fired up?

In the now-deleted TikTok video, the singer can be seen asking Schnapp about his “Stranger Things” co-star, Joseph Quinn, whom she had previously tweeted about and called “fine as (expletive).”

“Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu (hit me up)?” she asked. “Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?”

Schnapp, who grew up in Scarsdale, replied that Doja should “slide into his DMs,” meaning to message Quinn privately.

During her live session Thursday, the “Say So” singer initially sympathized with Schnapp, pointing out that “he’s not even like over 21,” and that young people make mistakes.

But she told her followers that she didn’t expect that sort of thing from Schnapp.

“The fact that Noah did that, like, went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably, like, socially unaware and whack,” she said.

“That’s like borderline snake (expletive). That’s like weasel (expletive). I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. I wouldn’t imagine he is. Maybe he is, like, a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way.

"I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

Neither Schnapp nor Quinn had responded publicly to the singer as of Friday, July 8.

