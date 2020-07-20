Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
WCBS-TV Reporter Dies After Moped Accident

Joe Lombardi
Nina Kapur
Nina Kapur Photo Credit: CBS New York

A reporter for WCBS-TV in New York has died after a moped accident.

Nina Kapur, 26, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital after the accident in Manhattan on Saturday, July 18, the station said.

Kapur was a multimedia journalist at News 12 Connecticut from November 2017 until June 2019 before joining CBS 2.

Kapur was "was known for her contagious smile and love for storytelling," WCBS said.

"Finding it hard to report today, but pulling myself together because I know @ninakapur1 wouldn’t want me to fall apart," WCBS reporter John Dias wrote on Twitter. "She was a true angel on earth, and now she is a real one in heaven."

Kapur tweeted last week that she was "feeling refreshed and ready to get back to work" after a five-day trip to Denver.

