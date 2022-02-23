Warning Issued After Card Skimmer Found At Bank In Rockland

Police have issued a warning after a card skimmer was found at a Rockland County bank.

The Ramapo Police Department said they are investigating several incidents of skimmer devices installed on ATMs at local banks.

The department is warning customers at banks and other ATMs to check for any suspicious equipment when using the machine.

"Notify the bank or your local police department if you observe any suspicious equipment or activity at an ATM," the department said.

One skimmer was reportedly found at the M&T Bank on Route 306 in Wesley Hills.

Customers should also check their bank accounts for any unauthorized withdrawals.

