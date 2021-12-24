Warning For Severe Flu Season Issued By Health Officials; Here Are NY Counties Most Affected

With all eyes on the recent surge of COVID-19, health officials are cautioning about a potentially severe flu season as several outbreaks have cropped up across the country.

As the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is rapidly spreading, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert advising that the flu is back in full force after taking a back seat to the pandemic last winter.

In the latest update from the Department of Health, New York recorded 9,023 cases of influenza out of more than 94,000 tests that were conducted, marking the “fifth week that widespread activity has been reported.”

According to health officials, more than 60 counties reported cases of influenza, with just one having none.

The only counties in New York with less than 10 cases of influenza per 100,000 population are:

Greene;

Fulton;

Schenectady;

Wyoming;

Orleans.

Statewide, there are now 309 patients being treated for laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza, a 21 percent increase from the previous update from the Department of Health.

No influenza-related pediatric deaths have been reported so far during the current flu season.

A breakdown of confirmed cases of the flu, by age group during the 2021-22 season:

0-4: 2,569;

5-17: 6,874;

18-49: 8,912;

50-64: 1,096;

65+: 906.

The Department of Health estimates that flu has resulted in between 9.2 million and 35.6 million illnesses each year in the United States and several deaths. Of those illnesses, an estimated 9 percent were hospitalized.

According to the CDC, the flu infects the respiratory tract. “As the infection progresses, the body’s immune system responds to fight the virus.

"This results in inflammation that can trigger respiratory symptoms such as a cough and sore throat. The immune system response can also trigger fever and cause muscle or body aches.

"When an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, they can spread influenza viruses in respiratory droplets to people who are nearby.

"People might also get flu by touching a contaminated surface or object that has flu virus on it and then touching their own mouth or nose.”

The complete latest update on influenza in New York State from the Department of Health can be found here.

