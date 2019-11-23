Wanted 19-Year-Old Woman Nabbed For Criminal Contempt Of Court

A woman wanted for a domestic incident that took place in July was nabbed by police on a warrant.

Alexandrea C. Adams, 19, of Connelly in Ulster County, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 20, by Saugerties Police for an incident that took place on July 8, in Saugerties, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph A. Sinagra said.

According to Sinagra, Saugerties Police responded to Route 9W in Saugerties for a reported dispute.

A police investigation found that a domestic incident had occurred and that the victims had a full Stay Away Order of Protection in place against Adams, Sinagra said.

Adams had left the area prior to the arrival of the police. Attempts to locate Adams failed until Wednesday when she was arrested and charged with criminal contempt of court.

She was released on $1,000 bail.

