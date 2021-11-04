Violent After-School Student Assault Under Investigation At Area District

A verbal argument during the school day in a Hudson Valley high school led to a vicious assault of a teenage student who was pistol-whipped during an attack after class, authorities announced.

In Orange County, detectives from the City of Newburgh Police Department are investigating an assault of a 16-year-old student who was attacked and allegedly robbed of his cellphone during a group assault among his peers.

Police said that during the assault on Tuesday, Oct. 26, the teen was pistol-whipped twice in the head, punched, and kicked by his assailants.

According to reports, the physical altercation came following a verbal exchange in class earlier in the day that escalated.

In the video, a group of teens can be seen assaulting their victim while a large circle of other current and former students stood around watching, with some taking photos and videos of the attack.

School officials in Newburgh said that the police were notified last week after learning about the altercation between former and current students, prompting an internal investigation of their own.

“An investigation was immediately opened by the district and information was shared with local authorities as appropriate,” the statement reads. "In addition, the district was in contact with the parents and has offered support services to the families.

"Unfortunately, there have been inaccurate accounts on social media of how the district has responded to this incident, “they noted. “The district may not share further information in order to support the integrity of the investigations and to protect student privacy.”

School officials added that “if any student would like to discuss concerns, develop strategies to manage their emotions, or engage in peer mediation, they should contact their school guidance counselor and/or grade level administrator.”

