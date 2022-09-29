Contact Us
Breaking News: Police In Hudson Valley Ask For Help Locating Missing Woman
Video: Wildlife Officers Remove Bear That Broke Into Vehicle In Hudson Valley

Michael Mashburn
Screengrab of DEC video showing the freed bear.
Screengrab of DEC video showing the freed bear. Photo Credit: NY Department of Environmental Conservation

A bear in New York can add property damage to his rap sheet after (allegedly) breaking into and damaging a vehicle in the Hudson Valley.

The hairy situation unfolded Friday, Sept. 23, in Ulster County, in the town of Hurley.

Officers with the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) responded to a 911 call about a bear that had broken into a vehicle.

The call prompted New York State Police to shut down a portion of Route 28 while wildlife officers positioned their vehicles to create a funnel in a safe direction, the DEC said.

Officers then used a rope to open the vehicle's back hatch and force the bear out.

The agency posted a video on Facebook showing the ousted bear running off into nearby woods.

“The animal appeared unharmed, but the vehicle sustained heavy damage,” the DEC said.

There were no reports of injuries stemming from the ordeal.

Police did not say whether the bear will face criminal charges or if he's retained an attorney. 

Video of the bear removal can be viewed here

