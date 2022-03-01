Video Shows Hudson Valley Man Going On Tirade At Orlando Airport

A Westchester man who threw an allegedly drunken tirade at a Florida airport had to be tased after getting verbally abusive and physically violent with staff members before being arrested.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, Yonkers resident Ryan Martin, age 34, became belligerent before boarding his United Airlines flight from the Orlando International Airport back to New York in a video that went viral after being caught on camera and shared online.

“Don’t touch me! Don’t (expletive) touch me!” Martin screams into the void as fellow passengers stare at their phones. “You want a show? I’ll give you a mother (expletive) show!”

Martin can then be seen attempting to make his way to board the flight, though the door is locked, at which point he began violently banging on it and yelling threats.

In the video, Martin actually is able to open the door after his brief struggle before security officials arrived to Taser Martin, subdue him, and take him into custody.

According to Click Orlando, Martin allegedly hit a woman and a United Airlines agent.

Martin was arrested and faces multiple charges that include:

Disorderly intoxication;

Child abuse;

Domestic violence;

Battery;

Resisting an officer with violence.

In response to the incident, Martin was banned from flying on United Airlines, airport officials said.

“Our team at Orlando International Airport immediately contacted law enforcement officials after a customer became aggressive in the gate area,” a United spokesperson said in a statement, noting that the flight took off as scheduled and no injuries were reported during the incident.

