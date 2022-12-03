Video: Candlelight Vigil Held For Hudson Valley Police Officer Who Died Suddenly

Community members gathered to hold a candlelight vigil for a Northern Westchester police officer who died suddenly on Thanksgiving night.

The vigil was held in Peekskill on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to honor the life of Gregory Jones, an officer with the Peekskill Police Department originally from Middletown, who died on Thursday night, Nov. 24, at the age of 48, according to his obituary.

At the vigil, which was released in a video shared by the police department, several attendees spoke in remembrance of Jones, also known as "Jonesey."

"I’m happy to have known him," said one attendee in the video, who also said, "it’s people like Jonesey who added to the quality of community policing."

"I remember thinking, we’re in good hands if we have a police officer that smiles this much," said another friend of Jones, who recounted meeting him for the first time.

Since his death, friends and family of Jones, who is originally from Middletown, have raised almost $37,000 in a GoFundMe that was started for him on Sunday, Nov. 26 to raise money to support his children.

Click here to watch the video of the candlelight vigil held for Jones.

