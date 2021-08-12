Contact Us
Victim In Danbury Mall Shooting May Have Been Involved In Melee, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Danbury Fair Mall
Danbury Fair Mall Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Daniel Case

A 15-year-old who was shot inside a Fairfield County mall was likely part of the altercation that took place between at least eight people with another group, according to authorities. 

The teen, who remains unidentified, has been transferred to Connecticut Children's Hospital and is in stable condition, said Danbury Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour. Police had originally reported her age as 16.

The shooting took place around 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11, near the entrance to Macy's at Danbury Fair Mall, Ridenhour said.

One person, described as a tall, thin male with dreadlocks who may be in his early teens, took out a gun and fired a single shot, which struck the teenager, Ridenhour said.

“It is still unclear if she was the intended target of the shooting,” he said.

Following the shooting, police immediately placed the mall on lockdown and searched the building to determine if they had an active shooter situation, Ridenhour said.

After about an hour, officers determined the suspects had left the mall, officers began helping patrons and mall employees leave the area.

Ridenhour said he encourages the shooter to turn himself in as soon as possible.

He added that there was no threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

