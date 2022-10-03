Verizon Landline Phone Outage Reported Across Several Hudson Valley Counties

Several police and fire departments in the area are reporting phone outages for those with Verizon landlines.

The outages began on Sunday, Oct. 2 in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties and affected police and fire department seven-digit numbers.

The outage continued Monday, Oct. 3. Emergency departments are advising residents they should call 911 if help is needed, which is not affected by the outage.

The Saugerties Police Department in Ulster County as well as the City of Poughkeepsie in Dutchess County are reminding residents to call 911, and not the department's seven-digit numbers if help is needed.

Verizon has not returned phone calls and emails.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

